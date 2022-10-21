BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Restaurant Week returns to the Queen City on Monday.

The seven-day event will see eateries serving up signature lunch and dinner dishes, all with special restaurant week pricing.

It's an effort to get more people to visit their locally-owned restaurants around the area.

"These restaurants are now back to where they are supposed to be and the understanding of what visit Buffalo Niagara is doing is offering them the opportunity to be exactly who they are, to compete with each other, in a friendly way, and to make sure we can offer the public and our guests exactly what it is that we do," said Dan Garvey, innkeeper at the Roycroft Inn.

Restaurant Week runs from October 24-30.

To find out which restaurants are taking part, click here.