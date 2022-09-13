DUBLIN, Ohio — A new shopping and art experience is shining a light on local artisans and a historic Ohio town.

What You Need To Know Pop-Up Dublin is described as a rotating retail and art experience featuring a variety of vendors



The pop-up shop seeks to provide low-cost, no-commitment spaces for retailers to sell and display their products



Pop-Up Dublin is located at 63 South High St. in historic Dublin

Pop-Up Dublin is described as a rotating retail and art experience featuring a variety of vendors.

Located in historic downtown Dublin, the pop-up shop seeks to provide low-cost, no-commitment spaces for retailers to sell and display their products. From jewelry to handmade clothing, art and fresh-baked goods, each visit will offer something new to shoppers.

“We all know retail has changed drastically over the last couple of years,” said Jennifer Klus, Dublin’s director of Economic Development. “This is a way for some of our local vendors, crafters and makers to showcase their goods in an experience that differs from a big retail setting.”

Renne Warner, a local artist behind RAAD Photo Art, frequently sets up shop at Pop-Up Dublin. She blends photography, watercolors and acrylics to make a variety of beautiful pieces. Warner said the new pop-up shop allows her to connect with the community in a way she otherwise would not be able to.

“I sit in my home making art all the time but it is really hard to get my name out there,” said Warner. “Being at a place like Pop-Up Dublin has been really good exposure for my little business.”

Pop-Up Dublin is located at 63 S. High St. in historic Dublin. It is within Dublin’s DORA boundaries surrounded by various food and drink destinations. Pop-Up Dublin will be open 4-8 p.m. on Wednesdays and 1-8 p.m. on Saturdays.