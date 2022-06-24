FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Bargain hunters will converge on Fairport and Perinton this weekend for one of the region's largest community-wide fundraisers.

Monique Hunter is one of the organizers of the Fairport Yard Sale Weekend. She says there will be more than 100 garage sales spread throughout the town and village on Saturday and Sunday.

Hunter says she and three others from Fairport came together and asked the community who would be interested in having an event. She says the response they got was incredible.

"People are tired of being inside," said Hunter. "They came out of the woodwork and they're so happy to do this, and to get to know their neighbors."

With that many garage sales, they needed a way to help people find each one. So they are displaying QR codes that will lead potential customers to a website with a map and the addresses of all the sales. Just use your phone's camera to scan the code.

The event coincides with the BE YOU Race for Charity that's taking place on Sunday. It's hosted by the non-profit Abilities Movement in Fairport. There will be signs posted at the Fairport Yard Sale Weekend giving community members a way to sign up for a run or walk. The money raised will help Abilities Movement provide fitness, wellness, sports opportunities and community integration for people of all abilities.

Fairport Yard Sale Weekend runs from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. For more information, click here.