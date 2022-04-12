BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are some great changes this season as Buffalo Bike Tours celebrates its fourth year of showing people the Queen City from the back of a bike.

Guests begin their ride with one of four main tours at the Watchman's Tower on South Park where they get a crash course of Buffalo history, like the Renaissance Ride that takes a look at community development and the hidden history of chicken wings.

I’m out with @buffbiketours this morning for a crash course on the history of the Queen City!! I’ll show you how you can put the pedal to the metal on one of the new e-bikes on @SPECNews1BUF ! 🚴🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/A8cNZmrHPs — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) April 12, 2022

If you prefer to ride solo, there's the self-guided tour with Bike There Buffalo that you can download. Plus, you can opt for a traditional bike or one of the e-bikes that give you a little extra pedal power, getting 40 miles on a full charge.

Organizers say they’re also teaming up with the Music is Art Festival and the Just Buffalo Literary Center to highlight the artistic and cultural heritage of the city.

“So there's so many great ways to see Buffalo by bike," said Marc Moscato of Buffalo Bike Tours. "It's a super bikeable city. You know we have a really interconnected system of parks and parkways and yeah, what better way to see it than by bicycle. So we're excited to be back.”

When the day starts with chocolate chicken wings you know it’s gonna be a good day 🥰 @buffbiketours pic.twitter.com/AsDVc1HqLV — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) April 12, 2022

Buffalo Bike Tours is also getting some national attention. Catch them on the Messy History of American Food on Food Network at the end of May.

