ROCHESTER, N.Y. — If you are looking to spruce up your garden or planning to redesign your kitchen, then you may want to check out the Rochester Home and Garden Show this weekend.

The event is returning to the Rochester Riverside Convention Center after being canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

People spent a lot of time at home during that time and they've made note of things they'd like to update or change. Experts at the Rochester Home and Garden Show will be able to advise homeowners on everything from building the ideal home office to making your landscaping the envy of the neighborhood.

Designing your dream home? Are you an HGTV fanatic? Well then the Rochester Home and Garden Show this weekend is for you! I’m previewing it this morning on @SPECNews1ROC pic.twitter.com/RPCDWXZOnm — Brianna Hamblin (@BriReports) March 18, 2022

The show is being held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $5 if you get them online ahead of time and $8 at the door. Children under 12 can enjoy it for free.

For more information, or to buy tickets, click here.