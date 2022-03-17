CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — The Finger Lakes Winter Carnival is taking place in and around Canandaigua this weekend to showcase all the region has to offer.

The festival begins on Friday and runs through Sunday. During that time, attendees can shop, sip and taste local favorites.

At the Lake House on Canandaigua Event Barn, there will be 15-20 Finger Lakes specialty businesses each day that will provide free tastings, demonstrations, giveaways and more.

A host of businesses in the downtown Canandaigua area are also participating. In addition, there be a full schedule of events on the Canandaigua lakefront and at Bristol Moutain throughout the weekend.

For a full breakdown of everything taking place, head to FingerLakesWinterCarnival.com.