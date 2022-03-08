GOWANDA, N.Y. — A sweet season is upon us as maple producers across Western New York gear up for Maple Weekend.

The trees are tapped at Maple Glen Sugar House in Gowanda as it prepares for the event after a two-year pause due to the pandemic.

#GOODMORNING : It’s Maple Season and we’re out at Maple Glen SugarHouse showing you how they are preparing to serve up some sweet treats for Maple Weekend @SPECNews1BUF 🍁 pic.twitter.com/1VD8mepLph — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) March 8, 2022

For more than 30 years they've been serving up sweet syrup. With access to more than 200 acres of trees, owners say they can get half a gallon per tap and they're ready to bring plenty of creams and candy to the family event.

They say about 10% of their business comes from Maple Weekend so they're grateful so far mother nature has been on their side.

"I know everybody is sick of the cold, but for us maple producers we want to still see the freezing nights and not warm up so quick," said co-owner Paul Lesefske. You know, we saw 60-degree temperatures a couple days ago. That's too warm for us."

For more than 30 years the folks at Maple Glen SugarHouse have been serving up syrup including this maple bourbon blend which will definitely help you kickstart your morning!😋 🥃See all the sweet treats they’ll have for Maple Weekend on @SPECNews1BUF 🍁 pic.twitter.com/wPOqC7G4Jk — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) March 8, 2022

This year, owners say they are on pace to make more than 1,700 gallons of syrup.

For more information about Maple Glen Sugar House, click here.