ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — While many people are ready to bring on spring, one place is happy to see the snow.

Holiday Valley in Ellicottville is gearing up for the weekend thanks to a boost from Mother Nature.

#HappyFriday 🎉: My style today is giving you Oscar the Grouch but it’s all for a special event this weekend @holidayvalley !! I’ll tell you all about the penguin paddle and how it’s helping people of all abilities hit the slopes on @SPECNews1BUF !🐧 pic.twitter.com/5JVyKN2T9c — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) February 25, 2022

A special event is taking place that will allow visitors to hit the snow and make a difference. The annual Penguin Paddle has participants waddling up the slopes in a garbage bag and going belly first down a hill.

There's a whole day of fun with raffles a silent auction and a lunch served. It all benefits a good cause.

The event raises money for the Lounsbury Adaptive Ski Program, which offers lessons to people with physical and cognitive disabilities. Organizers say the program, which has been running for more than 20 years, has helped thousands of people have the chance to enjoy a sport when they never thought was possible.

So @KellyKhatibtv demonstrating how to partake in @holidayvalley's Penguin Paddle event this weekend is everything... 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xs9fBli5mL — Breanna Fuss (@BreannaFuss) February 25, 2022

"Getting people out of snow makes a huge difference," said Jane Eshbaugh, director of marketing at the resort. "You just have something to look forward to. It's a challenge. It just makes a big difference in your lives.”

