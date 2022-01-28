Eighteen restaurants will participate this year in Baldwinsville Dining Weeks this year, including B’Ville Diner, Angry Garlic and Pizza Man.

“Support a small business, and help the community thrive this time of year when its slow. Try some new things, don’t just stick to the standards that you’re used to. Go out and try some different things, because there’s a lot of options out there,” said Zachary Manchee, the co-owner of B’Ville Diner, which is offering a three-course meal to share.

The event runs through Feb. 6.

Also in Baldwinsville, the 15th Annual Big Chill takes place this Saturday. Teams will jump into the Seneca River for the polar plunge-style event raising money for the Baldwinsville Rotary and the Greater Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce.

There will be heated tents and a Best in Bowl foodcompetition. Six restaurants will be offering up their best creations to win the contest.



“Best in Bowl tent [access] is only $5, open to all ages, we have a DJ, beer and wine will be there, and its definitely super fun. Even if you don’t want to be out in the cold and plunging, its always fun to watch the plungers,” said Lauren Russett, executive director of the Greater Baldwinsville Chamber of Commerce.



You can check out the food, ice sculpting and plunging Saturday from 12-2 p.m. at Mercer Park.