A local brewery and restaurant you may be familiar with now has a second home in the Syracuse Inner Harbor.

Meier's Creek Brewing Company, which is based in Cazenovia, officially opened its new taproom in the Iron Pier Apartment Complex.

What You Need To Know Meier's Creek Taproom opened last week in the Syracuse Inner Harbor



You can find 16 beers made with local ingredients, including hops grown in Cazenovia



It's believed the taproom is just the beginning for hot spots in the Inner Harbor

Meier's Creek Taproom opened last week with limited hours and a limited menu, but those hours will continue to expand.

You can find 16 beers made with local ingredients, including hops grown in Cazenovia.

General Manager Kyle Shirtz said the move to the Inner Harbor will help the overall brand.



"Nothing but good feedback so far," Shirtz said. "They're excited to have us here. We're excited to be here. We definitely think overall it will help our brand and brewery grow more down the line for sure. And being closer to a more metropolitan area will definitely help our taproom out in Caz and get our brand growing more and more."

The new venue is also a great spot to watch sports, with several big screen TVs.

Meier's Creek Taproom is located on the south end of COR Developments’s Iron Pier development on Van Rensselaer Street. The new taproom is open from 4-9 p.m. on weekdays and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.

There’s a plan to offer regular trivia and live music in the near future.

COR opened the Iron Pier Apartment Complex in 2018 with more than 100 high-end apartments. The new taproom is the latest addition to the complex.

While the county continues to weigh the possibility of an aquarium in the Inner Harbor, there is room for other development in the area.