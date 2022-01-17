VICTOR, N.Y. — Maple season calls for some breakfast at Victor's Kettle Ridge Farm.

Every Sunday through February, hot cakes topped with real maple syrup and other mouthwatering items will be offered as part of a drive-thru pancake breakfast.

Breakfast pre-orders must be submitted by noon Friday of the weekend you plan on attending.

You can take the food home, or you can loop back around and "tailgate" in the parking area.

"Were open to the public for pancakes, and egg sandwiches, and some other food options,” Chris, a Kettle Ridge Farm employee, said. “[Including] maple sugar doughnuts."

Igloo seating will be reserved for adopt-a-maple participants. You can bring chairs to enjoy the open fire pits, or find a table in the heated barn on cabin road.

A drink cart will be around from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering mimosas, hot drinks and other delectable beverages to go with your breakfast.