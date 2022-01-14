BUFFALO, N.Y. — Horror movies aren’t everyone’s cup of tea, but maybe that’s why there’s such a strong community for people who do love them.

The Dipson Amherst Theatre is drawing on that to bring in the crowds with a unique experience.

It had a sold-out theater, but not for any recent release. It was for a throwback to the 1980s.

“Thursday Night Terrors is a monthly horror and cult classic film series here at the theatre,” said Peter Vullo, an assistant manager at the Dipson Amherst Theatre and the host, creator and programmer of Thursday Night Terrors.

Vullo started the series in 2016 and after a break during the pandemic, it’s back and better than ever, even outperforming some of those newer films.

“There’s a real beauty to that I think in '80s horror movies," he said. "The music, the soundtrack and the cheesiness.”

This is a community with bonds forged in blood and gore.

“It wasn't something I planned to do, to start this sort of little horror community here among us, but it sort of happened," Vullo said. "You see each other once a month, for 10 months out of the year, and you can't help but sort of become friends.”

It’s not hard to catch the regulars in this crowd. They’re greeted with open arms. Though newcomers are always welcomed too.

“Everybody knows your name," said Elaine Wendel, a moviegoer. "It's just it's wonderful and they care about their customers.”

Moviegoers like the Wendels are happy to have some fun and support a local business through a time that’s impacted everyone.

“I think it's really great that we're able to come back, and we know that this theater would do everything that they can to keep us safe,” added Faith Wendel.

As people started to fill the theater with their on-theme apparel, you start to understand the appeal.

“It amplifies everything that's in the movie, with a crowd," said Vullo. "That's not something I could do at home if I'm streaming something all by myself with my cats."

Thursday Night Terrors returns January 27, with Wes Craven’s “The People Under The Stairs.”

For more information, call the theater at (716) 834-7655 or check out their Facebook page.