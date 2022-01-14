ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The countdown to kickoff has begun and what better way to commemorate a back-to-back playoff run than with a fun photo.

At Highmark Stadium, the Buffalo Balloon Company bus is finding a new way to capture those memories. The eye-catching photo booth on wheels will allow fans to get warm and snag a selfie this Saturday before the game.

With built-in custom lights and large windows that let you see all the fun inside, the balloon truck brings the party to wherever you are. Made from rubber, the balloons are biodegradable and filled with air, not helium, so it's a more eco-friendly way to decorate your timeline.

#GOBILLS: Want to snag a selfie to capture the magic of the #Bills back to back playoff run? 📸



I’ll tell you where you can find the Buffalo Balloon Co. bus this Saturday on @SPECNews1BUF! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/YBiyb5FmOp — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) January 14, 2022

Owner Lydia Dominick started the business last year and just recently added the mobile truck.

She says the community’s response has been amazing and she is floored by the love Bills Mafia has already shown.

“The response has been overwhelming," said Dominick. "We're having so much fun watching the reaction of the Bills Mafia to be able to come on up in here and get a picture with your friends and with the group that you came with to commemorate this amazing weekend. It's just the best the energy is electric. We love it.”

The bus will be parked right outside the Bills store until 4 p.m. at every home game.

For more information, click here.