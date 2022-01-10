BUFFALO, N.Y. — When it gets to this cold time of year, you have to find ways to embrace the chill.

One great way to do that is at the Chandler Street Winter Market in the Black Rock neighborhood.

From sweet treats and savory delicacies to vendors right in the Queen City, the market has everything you need to get stocked up for the winter and beyond.

Going strong into its second year on Chandler Street, the market has around a dozen vendors on any given Saturday. Businesses are both inside and outside at 27 and 37 Chandler Street and you can partake in a variety of unique bites like BBQ, macaroons and mushrooms, many with ingredients that are locally sourced.

#HAPPYMONDAY: I’m having some fun with fungi this morning showing you all the unique products at the Chandler Street Winter Market on @SPECNews1BUF !! 🍄 pic.twitter.com/SukuQ1GE31 — Kelly Khatib (@KellyKhatibtv) January 10, 2022

Food producers say it’s a great space to provide their products during the winter months and they're grateful the community is making it a priority to shop local.

“Yeah, it means a lot," said Judah Herr of Flat 12 Mushrooms. "We put a lot of work into these mushrooms. The whole process here. We really do admire the local aspect of it coming from a closed source. Yeah, it means, it means a lot that people come out and support something that's close to the heart.”

You can catch the market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from now until the end of April.