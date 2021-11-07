COLUMBUS, Ohio — Each day, Kyle Oldfield and his team of bakers whip up thousands of macarons, selling the special treats at the Macaron Bar's bakeries across the Midwest.

“Macarons are hard to find at most bakeries,” said Oldfield. “Even the people that make them will tell you how difficult they are to make.”

The Macaron Bar was founded in 2014 in Cincinnati and has since expanded to six locations including one in Columbus' Short North neighborhood. All of the shop's macarons are gluten free with flavors ranging from traditional options, such as dark chocolate and pistachio to fun flavors like birthday cake and mimosa.

Macaron Bar also holds macaron baking classes for beginners, kids, and those wanting to work on their decorating skills. Registrations for the classes can be made online. The bakery ships nationwide and also curates custom options for weddings and other special events.