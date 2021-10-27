MANSFIELD, Ohio — At The Ohio State Reformatory, history comes to life. For Alayna Ross that history is personal.

What You Need To Know The Ohio State Reformatory's history is personal for Alayna Ross



Ross is a fourth-generation employee



The former reformatory now houses the Ohio State Corrections Museum and the Shawshank Museum The Ohio State Reformatory is currently open for tours Thursday through Sunday

“I am a fourth-generation employee,” said Ross. “My great-great-grandfather was one of the guards when we opened in 1896.”

Ross's grandfather was captain of the guard, her grandmother was one of the first female employees.

She now works at the facility alongside her dad and described the building as her happy place.

“I think it's one of the most amazing structures in Ohio,” said Ross. “I think it's a wonderful place for people that are interested in architecture and history.”

Built by hand in 1886, the former reformatory now houses the Ohio State Corrections Museum and the Shawshank Museum.

The Shawshank Museum is full of items from the Oscar-winning movie filmed at the location.

While Ross admits certain areas can be spooky, she hopes the building inspires hope more than fear.

“Hope is within the walls, hope is within the cells, hope is within the movie,” said Ross. “This is a place where people turned their lives around and I think that if people are able to look back on the past then they are able to learn lessons about the future.”

The Ohio State Reformatory is currently open for tours Thursday through Sunday. Ghost Hunts and other paranormal experiences are also held there.

The reformatory's Escape from Blood Prison haunted house is open through October.