WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Fall is right around the corner, and though there’s still a lot of summer left, a long-standing Western New York staple is now open for the upcoming fall season.

The family-run cider mill Mayer Brothers in West Seneca is marking its 169th year in business.

A steady stream of people filed in when the doors opened on Wednesday at 6 a.m. Bakers and staff came in early to make the donuts and get the shop ready.

The cider mill offers a variety of seasonal donuts, apple and assorted fruit pies and other baked goods as well as apple cider and slushies, candied apples and more. There’s also a lot of Halloween and other fall decorations.

“I believe it’s people, it’s a family-oriented business," said Colleen Nelson, store supervisor. "People, the feel, local vendors, it’s a small company, we are here to serve you all the time. People are excited to get back to cider and donuts.”

The cider mill is open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The season runs through the end of November.