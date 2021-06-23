IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — Seabreeze says it will be operating at full capacity again starting Thursday.

Guests will no longer have to buy date-specific tickets before heading to the park. You can buy those at the gate.

Seabreeze is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Labor Day.

For ticket information and details on the upcoming season, click here.

Seabreeze says this comes just in time for the end of the school year.

The park reopened in May after being forced to remain closed in 2020 due to the pandemic.