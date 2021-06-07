HENRIETTA, N.Y. — Lasertron, the multi-level laser tag and cyber sports entertainment venue in Henrietta, added a new eight-lane ax throwing center. You can rent a lane for up to eight people over the age of 18. There are more than six laser-projected games to choose from.

“Each lane has seating that can fit the players,” said Larry LeClair from Lasertron. “We can do dining at the tables while you’re throwing and we have a full bar. It is for adults only so you have to be 18 years or older to play.”

Lasertron, like a lot of game centers, was closed for about five months last year. The arcade portion of the venue was closed for about a year during the pandemic. Adding new games to play should help Lasertron get people out and having some fun together.

"It is a lot of fun," said LeClair. "We strive to have attractions that are interactive with your group and something that you can socialize with your group while playing."

Lasertron is open Thursday to Sunday and is available for private parties Monday to Wednesday. It's located at 1175 Marketplace Dr. in Henrietta. To make reservations head to rochester.lasertron.us.