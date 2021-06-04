Downtown Dining Weeks are back in Syracuse, and a record number of restaurants are participating, and for the first time, a few sweet treat shops are offering specials.

Six of the restaurants in the new Salt City Market are on the menu, too, and they offer global cuisine. The market officially opened at the end of January.

It’s been a busy few months for restaurants, like SOULutions. Finally opening his own restaurant that offers a spin on soul food is a dream come true for Sleyrow Mason, the chef and owner.

“Everything is going great," said Mason. "The reception from people has been excellent. I have steady lines, people enjoying the food, excellent feedback. So I’m really happy.”

Dining Weeks is another way to boost business.

“Just getting more exposure," said Mason. "Bringing people out to try some of the dishes. People might come in for the dining week meal but then also get to try other things that we have available. So you know, just the traffic and getting exposure is excelling with dining week and giving people more options at a reasonable price.”

Downtown Dining Weeks offer three course lunch specials for $15 or dinner specials for $35. Those deals run though Sunday, June 13.