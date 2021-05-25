Tuesday is National Wine Day and what better way to celebrate than by visiting the wineries in the Finger Lakes region.

John Martini, president of Anthony Road Wine Company on Seneca Lake says COVID-19 caused changes in their tasting room that they plan to keep this summer.

So far, guests are still expected to wear a mask inside the tasting room unless they are at their table. People can call ahead to schedule a reservation. There are tables spaced out inside that allow up to six people to sit together. Bigger parties are welcomed to sit outside.

One of the biggest changes that's sticking around is serving people a flight of wine to sample, rather than having servers pour each taste for a group at the bar.

"We're starting to call the servers flight attendants because they bring all the flights to the table," said Martini. "They can answer questions, but the menu sheet has all the information about all the different wines on it. Certainly, we've asked the consumer, 'how is your experience?' Ninety percent, probably more than 90%, it's been great. Ask our staff, they loved it because it was quieter. It's easier on them."

Martini says the switch to wine flights has been picked up by a lot of wineries in the Finger Lakes region.