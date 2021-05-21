DARIEN, N.Y. — It's a weekend many people have been waiting for.

On Friday, Six Flags Darien Lake opens for the first time in a long time. The park was shut down for the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

Of course, there are a lot of changes visitors need to know about so everyone can safely enter and enjoy the park.

The gates will open at 5 p.m. on Friday.

The park is following CDC and state guidelines when it comes to mask-wearing. Fully vaccinated team members and guests will not be required to wear masks while in the park. However, the park is asking guests who are not vaccinated to keep on masking up.

If you have a 2020 season pass, it will be good for the 2021 season.

The park says there is nothing you need to do. Your current card will continue to function until the end of the 2021 season.

Quests that have memberships they were unable to use last year can receive one free month of membership for each month the park was closed during the 2020 season.

Here is what else guests can expect:

Contactless IR thermal imaging to screen guests and employees before entry

Trained and dedicated cleaning teams for enhanced sanitization and disinfecting

Multiple handwashing and alcohol-based sanitizing stations

Easy to identify distance markers have been added to all ride lines, restroom and retail areas

The park will be open until 9 p.m. Friday and then open again Saturday at 11 a.m.