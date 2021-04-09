For those who grew up in or around Upstate New York, taking trips to Enchanted Forest Water Safari, Six Flags, or even Sylvan Beach Amusement Park brought on many childhood memories.

Now, those memories can continue as amusement parks across the state can reopen starting today.

They can open to 33 percent capacity and must have submitted reopening plans.

But just because we're going to see summer-like temperatures this weekend doesn't mean places will be opening.

Water Safari announced they will be opening for the season on June 18. However, Sylvan Beach has not posted a reopening date as of now.

Meanwhile, Seabreeze said they are planning to open next month and you'll be able to buy park passports sometime this month.

As for Six Flags Darien Lake, you'll have to wait a little bit longer to get those thrills. The opening day for the park is set for May 21.

There is one Central New York amusement park open — the indoor water park at Greek Peak. They are open with limited capacity and only have certain attractions open.

The water slides are open but the hot tubs and splash zone are still closed.

Reservations are required.