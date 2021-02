DARIEN, N.Y. — Six Flags Darien Lake is preparing to reopen. The park will officially open for business May 21.

There will be a capacity limit, so visitors will need to book their trip ahead of time. Reservations can be made online here.

To prepare for reopening, Six Flags is looking to fill more than 1,500 jobs. Some of those openings include admissions, culinary services, ride operators, and lifeguards.

Anyone interested in applying can do that online by clicking here.