This week, we say goodbye to 2020 and most people will probably say good riddance.

While we can't kick off the New Year with a bang like past years, there's still some ways to celebrate without leaving home.

One way is with a good old-fashioned board game. This is something Gather and Game on Buffalo’s west side specializes in.

Looking for a fun way to celebrate NYE while staying home? Gather and Game, a local game shop, has plenty of ways to do that! Today on @SPECNewsBuffalo, we talk to the owner about the comeback of traditional board games over the last few months pic.twitter.com/0DAZ9fh4oy — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) December 30, 2020

Co-owner of the store, Joe Petri, says they have games for everyone and every age in the household, from deduction games, strategy games, or even a simple two-player game.

It's also one thing that doesn’t require a TV or phone screen and it's something fun you can do without leaving the house.

He says he has seen a resurgence in board games in the last 20 years, but especially since March.

"I found when the shutdown came in March, almost all of my heavier thinking games got scooped up because people had time," he said. "We've got hundreds of games for every level and interest of gamer."

Gather and Game also offers an online store with curbside pick-up and delivery.

Check here for their hours.