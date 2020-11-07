NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The weather is perfect to join the Maid of the Mist for the final weekend of its season.

While the final numbers aren't in yet, the iconic Niagara Falls attraction had a challenging season.

Their usual April start was delayed until June 26, and there was limited capacity on boats.

But they're optimistic about the season, considering all of the challenges.

"One of the highlights of this season has been the launch of the two new all-electric boats, the Nikola Tesla and the James v. Glenn. These are all-electric, emission-free boats and they're the first of their kind in the United States. So the launch of those on October 5 has been really successful," said Maid of the Mist spokesperson Kevin Keenan.

The Maid of the Mist runs from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.