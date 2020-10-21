HILTON, N.Y. — A fall family tradition for so many includes a stop at your local apple farm. If you're anywhere near Hilton, that means a visit to Kelly's Farm Market and Bakery.

Right from the orchard to the peeler to the press, Kelly's Farm Market sells fresh cider by the gallon just as soon as they make it, bottle it, and seal the top.

"We grow about 14 acres of apples here," said Danny Cocuzza.

Danny Cocuzza grew up surrounded by everything apples. Kelly's is his family’s apple farm on Wilder Road in Hilton. As a kid, he ate apple after apple until his tummy hurt. Now, he picks, peels, and presses them into fresh sweet cider.

"So you can watch us press cider right in front of you. We are growing apples ourselves as well as buying them from farms like from Burch Farms which is right down the road. So you are not only supporting us, but you are supporting farmers around here. We make it right in front of you, bottle it, and hand it right to you so it doesn’t get much fresher than that for sure."

Kelly’s is a fall tradition for so many families. Evelyn Castello brings her grandkids here any chance she gets.

"It’s the atmosphere and you get to see what they are doing here and how they manually do things here and get all the delicious apple cider out of it," said Castello. "It is generations and the donuts are delicious, you have to try the chocolate ones!"

The longest line at Kelly’s is for the fried cakes. The Andreski family is moving to Germany soon, they had to make one last stop at Kelly’s of course.

Oh my gosh, the cider is the best and we love the donuts. We heard that the chocolate donuts are the best in town and we agree," said Nicole Andreski.

This is the sweet life for sure, not bad for a farm that started as a small roadside stand in the 1950s.

"Yes, it is definitely tradition for a lot of people and we couldn’t do it without the great customers so we are very fortunate for sure," said Cocuzza.

Kelly's is open seven days a week until it closes for the season the Monday after Thanksgiving. Kelly's is located at 611 Wilder Road in Hilton.