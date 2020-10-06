EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country. It's a combination of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong.

Dinkers is a new indoor pickleball facility in East Rochester. It's the only center that's dedicated exclusively to indoor pickleball. Owner Stefanie Powell and her pickleball partner and co-owner Adam Martin opened the facility because they love the sport so much and got tired of waiting in line to play indoor games once Rochester‘s weather turns cold.

"We find this to be the perfect place in the perfect location. We have Penfield, we have Pittsford, we have Webster not too far from here, and we have Perinton and, of course, East Rochester," said Powell.

Pickleball is a quick game. Players use paddles and a plastic pickleball. The court is smaller than a tennis court, so it’s active, requires a bit of strategy, and hand-eye coordination. It’s a social game for all ages.

"You can put an 80-year-old woman with a 30-year-old woman, and more often than not that 80-year-old woman is just going to put a nice drop shot on you, and you are going to come off the court feeling it," laughed Powell.

"This is it, this is perfect," said Adam Martin. "It’s inside and it’s got the tennis court feel and it is good to play."

Dinkers is hosting a pickleball clinic for beginners to advanced players October 16 and 17.

The facility is so new they’re working out hours and memberships so everyone can play safely. The plan is to be able to play pickleball indoors at Dinkers Monday through Saturday.