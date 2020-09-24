FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Prost! You don’t have to be German to enjoy a freshly brewed beer or traditional schnitzel. That's what makes Fairport's Oktoberfest such a successful festival. It’s music, dancing and food for everyone to enjoy.

COVID-19 may have canceled this year's festival, but Fairport Perinton Partnership for a Better Community found a way to put together a drive-thru festival to enjoy your favorite German food, beer and Fairport scenery.

Fairport Oktoberfest drive-thru German dinners, crowlers to-go and cruises on the canal ...that’s how you make it work and share German heritage during a pandemic. Prost! @CraftBrauhaus @FptPartnership @SPECNewsROC #Oktoberfest #fairport pic.twitter.com/G78GPbEaFp — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) September 25, 2020

"To see that all of the German festivals up to this point this year has been canceled we felt we had to find a way to continue the tradition and continue our streak," said Scott Winner from Fairport Perinton Partnership. "It is something that has always resonated with me probably because my grandfather was a Langenbacher from southern Germany and for our non-for profit here in Fairport which does community development, it is a critical fundraiser for us."

What You Need To Know A Taste of Fairport Oktoberfest is a drive-thru dinner and beer festival September 25 and 26



You must preorder dinners and beer online for pick-up



Fairport Oktoberfest is a major fundraiser for Fairport Perinton Partnership for a Better Community

Matthias West at Faircraft Brauhaus is serving up crowlers of two new beers for Fairport‘s “Taste of Oktoberfest” this weekend. He’s German and he’s proud to call Fairport home.



"This is a challenging year and we are trying to keep the Oktoberfest alive and make it also for this year and safely so," said West.

You must pre-order your Swan Market $15 German dinner plate / $12 Faircraft Brauhaus crowler by noon today/noon tomorrow for pick-up in the parking lot at The Cannery. Get your Colonial Belle cruise tix too! https://t.co/pdVlHQFxun @SPECNewsROC #Oktoberfest @FptPartnership pic.twitter.com/Xofds6vUkC — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) September 25, 2020

West's new brewery at The Cannery in Fairport is part of this year’s drive-thru Oktoberfest. This weekend you can pull in and grab your pre-ordered Swans Market German plate and crowler to-go.



Along with the German food, the Colonial Belle is hosting six Oktoberfest themed cruises with Swan Market and Rohrbach Brewing on the Erie Canal. Tickets are still available for the Sunday cruise, October 4 and October 10.



You have until noon Friday and noon Saturday to pre-order $15 German dinners for pick-up. You can order online at fairportoktoberfest.org.