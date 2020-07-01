Stopping to smell the roses will soon get a whole lot easier, as the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens prepare to reopen.

Members can get an early access pass a week from today, July 8th. The general public will have to wait until July 15th.

Touch-less hand sanitizer dispensers will be provided, and masks are required for anyone over the age of two.

The gardens will reopen in three phases. Online pre-purchased e-tickets will be required for the first two weeks of phase one.

During the first week the back entrance, the Wegmans family garden, the outdoor children's garden, drinking fountains, wheel chair borrowing, audio tours, coat racks, and the gift shop will be unavailable.