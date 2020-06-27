Rochester-area museums are opening its doors in the Rochester-area as Phase 4 of reopening is underway in the region.

The Rochester Museum and Science Center is opening Saturday. As with other attractions opening, there are new guidelines. Officials there saying for now, most of the hands-on exhibits will remain closed.

The Memorial Art Gallery also opens Saturday to members only.

There are new cleaning and social distancing protocols in place. Guests can catch two temporary exhibits that were originally scheduled when the museum was closed.

And the Strong National Museum of Play is also opening Saturday.

Several safety-related changes are now in place. Hand sanitizer stations are now spread throughout the museum and everyone over the age of two will be required to wear a mask.

It’s members-only for the first two weeks back. The rest of the public can come back beginning July 11.