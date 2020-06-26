Members of the Seneca Park Zoo were welcomed back on Friday. It's the first time the zoo has been open to the public since it closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The zoo is opening just in time for the summer season. It will only be open to members on Friday and Saturday to give staff a chance to make sure everything is running smoothly and all safety protocols are in place. The zoo will open to the general public on Sunday.

A soft reopening is underway at Seneca Park Zoo for its members. The popular attraction will be open for the general public to enjoy on June 28. You must wear a face mask, undergo a health screening and timed-entry tickets will be required to limit overcrowding. @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/D4bnSsrZ8K — Natasha Acrie (@NatashaAcrieTV) June 26, 2020

The new safety guidelines have been put in place to ensure the safety of visitors, animals, and staff. The zoo is following cleaning and sanitation measures recommended by the CDC. Guests over the age of two are required to wear a face covering, and timed-entry tickets will be required for admission to limit large crowds. There is also a one-way path marked by animal prints on the ground for visitors to follow when they enter or exit the zoo.

The weather turned out to be beautiful on Friday and it meant quite the turnout for the zoo's first day back open.

Seneca Park Zoo is reopening just in time for the start of summer☀️🌈@SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/lQ97sUV1rs — Natasha Acrie (@NatashaAcrieTV) June 26, 2020

Visitors who spoke with Spectrum News say it’s nice to have a sense of normalcy again and engage with their favorite animals after being cooped up for so many weeks.

"The animals are great, they are doing very well. We have some that missed our visitors and some that may be a little bit skittish right at first," said the zoo's Interim Director David Hamilton."

"We're really excited to have the zoo back open, the kids are excited... we were in our house for so long," said Kimberly Casciai of Rochester.

Timed-entry tickets are required and can be purchased online on the zoo's website.