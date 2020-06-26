The list of kid-focused, family-fun businesses that have reopened is growing.

"We have done a lot of work of get everything ready," said Steven Olchewski, owner of Clubhouse Fun Center locations in Greece and Henrietta.

Olchewski says it’s been a tough 105 days without customers.

"It's been sad. It's definitely been sad. We miss all the kids smiling faces. That is why my wife and I are in this business," he said.

Outdoor activities like mini-golf and batting cages are open and go-karts and bumper cars are also open at the Henrietta Clubhouse location with social distancing guidelines in place and plenty of sanitizing stations.

He is still waiting for the green light to open the indoor arcades. The game rooms are ready to go with plenty of health safety guidelines posted, disinfecting wipes for machines and hand sanitizer.

"It is that type of day-by-day, hour-by-hour wait. We are excited to welcome the guests back. We have a clean, safe, and fun environment to bring everybody back to. The restaurants are open in both locations and all of our equipment and the arcades are sprayed with an EPA registered disinfectant effective against COVID-19. So we are definitely wanting to make sure all families feel comfortable coming back in a clean, safe, and fun environment," Olchewski said.