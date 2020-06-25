Three months after it closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Strong National Museum of Play reopens Saturday, albeit on a somewhat limited basis. Several safety-related changes are now in place.

The world-renowned museum will open to members-only for the first two weeks back. The rest of the public can come back beginning July 11.

What You Need To Know

The Strong National Museum of Play is set to reopen on Saturday for the first time in three months



It will be members-only the first two weeks back



Touchless ticketing, plexiglass barriers, and social distancing decals will all be implemented



Some exhibits are non-operational, while others have been modified

After three months away, the staff are ready.

“It’s been a tough time,” said Sara Poe, The Strong Museum’s vice president of Marketing and Communications. “This building is meant for play.”

Changes at the museum will be noticeable to visitors as soon as they walk through the front doors. The new admissions area has plexiglass barriers. Decals mark off social distancing spots on the floors. Hand sanitizer stations are spread throughout. Ticketing, for visitors, is now touchless.

All carefully considered precautions, all designed to make a children’s play haven as safe as possible to reopen.

“Safety is our number one concern as we reopen,” said Poe. "So when in doubt, we've made the appropriate modifications.”

A small number of exhibits will remain closed. A child’s play area called the 'sand pit' has been cordoned off. A sign says “Beach Closed, Shark Sighting." Inflatable sharks sit in the area now, along with other marine wildlife.

The popular pinball machine section has some machines moved apart, while along a wall, every other machine is turned off, to allow for proper distancing between patrons. At the Wegmans Super Kids Market — a longtime favorite, which creates a hands-on grocery store experience — children will no longer restock their own goods, instead putting them in a bin so museum staff can clean them between uses.

“You're going to notice some changes,” said Poe. “You're going to notice some things are closed, you're going to notice some things are just reimagined, but hopefully you're going to notice that you're still able to play.”

The reopening of the museum will also include new hours. Visitors can attend timed shifts. During closed hours, staff will conduct a deep cleaning of the entire museum.

Reopening a place like The Strong this has its challenges. The staff says the bottom line is fun — in a safe way.

“We are so excited,” said Poe. “Our staff is bursting at the seams to welcome guests into this beautiful museum that has been far too dark for far too long.”