Families will be able to enjoy the animals at the Seneca Park Zoo up close once more.

An announcement from Monroe County Executive Adam Bello on Wednesday states the zoo will reopen to members on Friday, June 26 and to the general public on Sunday, June 28.

The reopening follows guidelines for Phase 4 released by Governor Cuomo's office.

There will be new policies and procedures in place to make sure all guests, employees, volunteers and animals remain safe.

According to County Executive Bello's office, a timed-entry ticketing system has been put in place to limit overcrowding and members will need to make timed reservations. Guests will follow a one-way route through the Zoo to help maintain physical distancing, and some buildings will remain closed.

The Zoo is also following cleaning and sanitation measures recommended by the CDC.

Guests over the age of 2, staff, and volunteers will be required to wear face coverings. Zoo officials say animals like lions, snow leopards, otters, red pandas, giraffes have proven to be susceptible to COVID-19, meaning masks are essential for protecting both humans and animals.

The online ticketing system is expected to go live at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24.