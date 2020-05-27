The Canal System in Western New York and the Finger Lakes is set to open for the season by July 4.
The Village of Fairport is ready to welcome boaters beginning Friday, May 29.
Wednesday was Maddie Korol's first time on her paddleboard on the Erie Canal this season.
"I walk this every single day and I have been waiting for the water level to rise and when I saw it I said alright let's put it (paddleboard) in the back of the truck because I am going," said Korol.
The Erie Canal is a recreation resource for biking, kayaking, boating, and walking.
"We have a number of restaurants and merchants that thrive by the traffic and so forth from boaters and runners and people doing active and leisure things outside," said Bryan White, Fairport village manager.
"We are welcoming new boaters to come in and utilize our facilities. We have boat launches. There's a Jefferson Avenue boat launch that folks can use to put their pontoons in or kayaks. This Friday you will be able to dock here at any time, any boat. A dockmaster will be here to assist you with boat mooring. We have public restrooms available, water, sewer, electric, and WiFi hookups. Everything is available this Friday," White added.
With the Canal Days Festival canceled, businesses are rolling out the welcome mat.