The biggest show on wheels is parked inside the Rochester Riverside Convention Center through Sunday.

You can get behind-the-wheel and check out prices and financing options of more than 200 vehicles at this year's Greater Rochester International Auto Show.

The 2020 Greater Rochester International Auto Show is parked inside the Rochester Convention Center today through Sunday. 200+ vehicles! We're checking it out today on #YourMorningRochester @SPECNewsROC @RocAutoShow @RocAutoDealers #ROC pic.twitter.com/CgpD6L4HpT — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) March 5, 2020

"What’s fun about it that it changes every year. We have new vehicles. We have a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E. It's not even out in the market right now," said Brad McAreavy of the Rochester Automobile Association. "We get new vehicles every year and we get some of the traditional ones in the market every year. The truck and the SUV market continues to grow and become the major part of the market, it's about 70 percent of retail sales. CUVs is the segment that is growing the most. Those are cross-over utility vehicles. The utility-type vehicle is very popular. That is what's driving the market. People in Rochester, we have weather issues here so that is also a concern so people want something front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive and those types of vehicles provide that.”

It’s amazing how they get all these gorgeous 2020 vehicles into the Rochester Riverside Convention Center. The ROC Auto show is today-Sunday. Admission prices vary free-$10. @SPECNewsROC #YourMorningRochester @RocAutoDealers @RocAutoShow #roc pic.twitter.com/OCtOnC5CuD — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) March 5, 2020

"The auto show reflects the taste of the public. The people who come in immediately will see the difference this year. It's bigger. It's the SUV. It's the pickup. I am proud of the fact that we have everything for people to see. They can come here and they're not hassled. They're given all the information they want to get," said Dick Sherman of the Rochester Auto Show.

The Rochester Auto Show continues on Friday from noon to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors (age 62 & over) and active military members. Children ages 5 to 12 are $4 and children under 5 are free.