The streaming giant announced Thursday that there will be a sequel to the hit docuseries that enthralled audiences confined to their homes in the early days of the pandemic.

While Netflix’s announcement was scant on details, it did say the second season will be titled “Tiger King 2” and premiere later this year. It will be directed by the same duo, Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, who created the first.

Tiger King is coming back this year — and Season 2 promises just as much mayhem and madness as Season 1! pic.twitter.com/mFBUxtAl6i — Netflix (@netflix) September 23, 2021

“The global hit Tiger King, which attracted 64 million households in the first four weeks after its March 2020 premiere, will return to Netflix for more madness and mayhem,” Netflix said in a news release.

The first season focused on the eccentric Joe Exotic’s roadside zoo in Oklahoma, where tigers were the main attraction, and the feud between him and big cat activist Carole Baskin, who sought to shut down Exotic’s business.

Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison for hiring two different men to, unsuccessfully, kill Baskin and violating federal wildlife laws, although an appeals court ruled in July he should get a shorter sentence.

A teaser video released by Netflix shows Baskin; a billboard referencing the disappearance of her husband, whom Exotic has suggested, without evidence, was murdered by Baskin; Exotic on the phone in what appears to be prison; and Jeff Lowe, who took over Exotic’s zoo.

Netflix also included in the announcement four other true crime series and films slated for release in 2022. The series are “The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman,” “Bad Vegan” and the films “The Tinder Swindler” and “Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King.”