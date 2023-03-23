LOS ANGELES — From chocolate chip cookies, banana bread and more — baking is a labor of love for Teka Buchanan.

“I call myself the snack queen. I love snacks. This makes me feel good. I enjoy seeing people eating my snacks,” Buchanan said. “I love it when they turn around with a smile on their face.”

So much so that she’s turned her passion into a small business called Dough She Didn’t. But like many businesses, it can be a challenge to figure out the perfect ratio to bake and sell fresh.

“It goes bad, it can go stale, so I pretty much feel sad when I’m looking at my butter being wasted,” she said.

About six million tons of food waste that could have been used, ends up in Californian landfills each year, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture. One app hopes to change that. The Too Good to Go app helps businesses sell a surprise bag starting at about $3.99 for a $12 value. Depending on the business, the bags can include fresh cookies, pastries, meals or any other fresh food items that went unsold for the day. Sarah Soteroff is a senior PR manager with the app who said the business model also brought in new customers.

“We just reached a new milestone globally, which is 200 million meals saved. That’s about three meals per second,” Soteroff said. “There’s still about 40% of all food that goes to waste globally, so there’s a huge mountain we have to climb to eliminate all of that food waste.”

For the last six months, Buchanan tries to fill surprise bags each day, so she doesn’t have to eat any leftover cookies all by herself.

“This is definitely a good win, based on the fact that we spend a lot of money on products,” she said. “It is nice to be able to offer a savings to somebody because who don’t like a discount.”