The iPhone Mini has been canceled, there’s a new class of Apple Watch, and a “Dynamic Island” will make receiving notifications less disruptive for iPhone Pro users.

Apple introduced a new class of watch called the “Ultra,” designed with outdoor adventurers in mind

Those are just a few of the headlines from Apple’s unveiling Wednesday of its latest lines of phones, watches and AirPods Pro earbuds.

Here are eight highlights from the announcement.

1. New iPhones

The iPhone 14 will have a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen and be accompanied by a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus. The past couple of lines included a smaller “mini” version of the popular phones, but Apple has phased those out in favor of the Plus.

The phones use the same A15 Bionic chip that was included in last year’s iPhone 13 Pro models. They also feature longer battery life and “ceramic shield” smartphone glass.

The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, however, are getting chip upgrades to the A16 Bionic, which is faster and has 50% more memory bandwidth.

The iPhone 14 starts at $799 — holding steady from last year — and the 14 Plus costs $899. The starting prices for the Pro and Pro Max are $999 and $1,099, respectively. Preorders begin Friday, and the phones will be available beginning Sept. 16.

2. Camera upgrades

Aguably the most noticeable advancements in the new iPhones are with its cameras.

The 14 and 14 Plus have a 12-megapixel main camera with bigger pixels, improved sensors and faster aperture. They also, for the first time, have auto focus on the front camera, improving selfie quality.

Apple also has added a feature called the “Photonic Engine” to improve the quality of photos in low-light settings.

As for video, Apple has added “Action Mode” to better stabilize footage when the camera operator is on the move. Video shown during Wednesday's announcement included a runner recorded from behind without much jerkiness in the image.

The Pro models feature a 48-megapixel camera and can capture images in ProRAW format to allow for greater detail.

3. Satellite SOS

Coming to iPhones in November is a feature that will allow users to call for help using satellite connectivity when in remote areas without cell service.

The process isn’t simple, however. It requires following a display that directs users to point the phone toward satellites, and each message could take minutes to send. But Apple has designed custom text questions — for example, “Is anyone injured?” — to help information get relayed quicker.

It also allows friends and loved ones to track users in remote areas through the “Find My” app.

4. Crash detection

Apple also has equipped iPhones and Apple Watches to detect whether someone has been in a severe car crash.

Using motion sensors, a three-axis gyroscope and high G-force accelerometer, it can detect extreme impacts. When it does, it will automatically connect the user with emergency services, provide their location and notify emergency contacts.

5. Dynamic Island

The iPhone Pro and Pro Max have a new animated notch called the Dynamic Island. The idea is that users often receive push notifications and other alerts, which can distract from whatever else they may be doing on their phones at the time.

In default mode, the Dynamic Island is a small black capsule that sits near the top of the screen. When an alert is received, it temporarily enlarges.

It also can display selected background activity and is customizable with third-party apps, allowing, for example, someone to follow the score of a baseball game inside the Dynamic Island while performing other functions on the phone.

6. Goodbye, SIM tray

Apple has done away with SIM card trays in all its U.S. models, replacing the physical card with eSIM — a digital SIM that allows someone to activate a cellular plan from their carrier.

The transition to eSIM — which was available in the iPhone 13 Pro models — makes it easier to change cellular plans and allows for the possibility of multiple plans and phone numbers on a single device.

7. Apple Watch Ultra

Apple introduced a new class of watch called the “Ultra,” designed with outdoor adventurers — hikers, mountain climbers, watersport athletes and endurance athletes — in mind.

The watches are more rugged and have displays that are easier to read in harsh light, better microphones to improve voice clarity in windy conditions, batteries that last up to 36 hours on a single charge (and up to 60 hours using a new optimization setting coming this fall) and easier-to-access tools, including a watch face with helpful information and a compass.

The Ultra also has an improved GPS for better precision when, for example, running the Chicago Marathon between skyscrapers. It can handle temperatures from -4 to 130 degrees, can play an 86-decibel sound pattern that can alert people up to 600 feet away that someone needs help and can safely go deeper in water.

The Apple Watch Ultra costs $799. It is available for ordering now and will be available Sept. 23.

8. Ovulation tracking

Past Apple Watches have been able to track menstrual cycles, but now Apple Watch Series 8 can retrospectively estimate when a woman has ovulated as well. It uses a pair of sensors and overnight readings to alert users to a shift in their body temperature that could indicate ovulation, helping women trying to conceive a baby.

Apple, however, stressed that the information is protected. Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and left abortion laws up to individual states, there have been concerns that some law enforcement agencies might use menstrual cycle tracking apps to investigate potential illegal abortions. But Apple said that when iOS users enable two-factor authentication and a passcode, their health app data synced to iCloud is encrypted and the company itself is unable to read it.

Other prices and dates

Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $399 for GPS enabled and $499 for cellular enable. The second-generation Apple Watch SE models start at $249 for GPS and $299 for cellular. The watches can be preordered now and will be available Sept. 16.

The latest AirPods Pro — which feature an upgraded chip, improved sound quality and a new touch volume control — cost $249. They can be ordered now and will be available Sept. 23.

Apple says they have offers available for up to $800 off when trading in qualifying iPhones.