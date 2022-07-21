Your Facebook home feed is about to look much different.

Meta, the parent company of the social media giant, announced Thursday it’s revamping its Facebook mobile app. It will now open to a feed of algorithmically recommended content, including short-form video, from creators and friends, more closely resembling TikTok.

Users wanting to see a chronological feed of posts from friends, groups and others will need to click on a new “Feeds” tab on the app’s shortcut bar.

“One of the most requested features for Facebook is to make sure people don't miss friends' posts,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post. “So today we're launching a Feeds tab where you can see posts from your friends, groups, Pages and more separately in chronological order The app will still open to a personalized feed on the Home tab, where our discovery engine will recommend the content we think you'll care most about. But the Feeds tab will give you a way to customize and control your experience further.”

Facebook will roll out the changes globally over the next week, starting Thursday for some users, Axios reported.

The move comes as the social media giant is reportedly de-emphasizing news and newsletters on the platform and focusing more on the creator economy. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that Campbell Brown, Meta’s vice president of media partnerships, told employees in a memo the company was shifting engineering and product supports away from Facebook’s News tab and Bulletin newsletter platform, the newspaper reported.

Facebook News is a curated selection of news articles, while Bulletin is a subscription platform for independent writers that aims to competed against Substack.