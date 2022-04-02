HONOLULU (AP) — The state Office of the Securities Commissioner is holding a month-long financial education campaign to mark Financial Literacy Month in Hawaii.

On YouTube, the office will post financial quizzes for children and pre-recorded investor education videos for working adults. The agency will also offer a presentation for elders on YouTube and via flash drive.

The office plans to post a word of the day, fraud prevention tips and financial literacy facts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using its @HISecurities accounts.

Educational packets will be available from the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, the agency that includes the office.

State lawmakers passed legislation in 2006 designating every April as Financial Literacy Month in Hawaii. The commission said this year, information and activities will be offered virtually online and on social media.