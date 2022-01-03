ANAHEIM – At Disneyland, you can find Main Street, U.S.A., Adventureland, Fantasyland, Frontierland, Tomorrowland, and perhaps soon a Virtualland.

What You Need To Know The U.S. Patent Office on Dec. 28 granted The Walt Disney Co. a patent to create a virtual-world simulator in a real-world venue



The patent could mean the creation of a virtual theme park or similar type of immersive digital experience while inside a Disney theme park or Disney property



Disney has more than 300 patents



The patent also states that rather than projectors mounted all around the room, Disney plans to create a handheld device like a flashlight where once a surface is shined on animated objects come out

Imagine the next time you walk into Disneyland and see a virtual Mickey Mouse and Pluto playing fetch at Toontown. Maybe you'll be able to stroll along with the iconic Walt Disney as he walks through Main Street, U.S.A, or watch as he waves hi to the crowd from his second-floor apartment above the fire station in Town Square.

Disney plans to create a virtual reality space where people interact in a computer-simulated environment.

The U.S. Patent Office on Dec. 28 granted The Walt Disney Co. a patent to create what Disney describes as a virtual-world simulator in a real-world venue. The patent could mean the creation of a virtual theme park or similar type of immersive digital experience while inside a Disney theme park or Disney property.

"They are going to turn a real-world venue into a virtual world simulation," said John DeStefano, a patent and technology technical advisor at Founders Legal. The Atlanta-based corporate law firm specializes in intellectual property and represents advanced technology companies.

Founders Legal is not representing Disney in the patent. DeStefano and patent attorney Yuri Eliezer studied the recently approved Disney patent.

Disney officials did not return a Spectrum News request for comment as of press time.

DeStefano said Disney is in the process of creating its metaverse.

It is no surprise that Disney has joined the ranks of Google, Facebook, Apple, and Microsoft, among many other technology companies, to jump on the so-called metaverse.

The metaverse is defined as a digital ecosystem designed to simulate our real-life environment, said Yuri Eliezer, a partner and patent attorney at Founders Legal.

"It's not just graphical representation of the world in a virtual environment but the ability to interact and exchange digital assets in a virtual environment," said Eliezer.

The coronavirus pandemic accelerated the use of this technology. With most people working from home, telecommuting, "we are now more virtually connected than we were ever before," said Eliezer.

"We found that a lot of our lives can live virtually and still be productive," said Eliezer. "Now we are creating a virtual ecosystem to live, work and play."

Disney is no stranger to incorporating new technology into its theme parks. Disney, which created the first Audio-Animatronics in the 1960s, and trackless rides, has more than 300 patents.

At Disneyland, their nightly fireworks show features projection mapping technology.

Disney modified and adapted its parks technologically during the pandemic by adding mobile orders and a new enhanced day planner using artificial intelligence called Disney Genie. The Disney Genie+ has an augmented reality component as well.

While the MagicBand is not new, especially for Walt Disney World, the wearable tech that allows visitors to sync their theme park tickets, room key and more, is coming to Disneyland.

For this recent patent, Disney plans to take it one step further and create a fully immersive experience at their theme parks.

According to the patent, Disney plans to create a virtual world simulator, perhaps inside a room or different parts of the park, that includes a hardware processor, a tracking system, and "a handheld device configured for use by a user in the real-world venue and communicatively coupled to the computing platform."

DeStefeno simplifies it:

"Disney's patent enables one or more users to experience a virtual world through virtual effects applied to the 3D geometry of a real-world venue from the viewpoint of each user," he said. "To create the virtual-world in the real-world environment one or more projectors are configured to project the virtual-world simulation onto the real-world venue and conform to the virtual effects included in virtual-world simulation."

One possibility, DeStefano said, is the room would be configured with multiple projectors, so as a visitor moves throughout the room, the projector will project different virtual or animated things around them.

The patent also states that rather than projectors mounted all around the room, Disney plans to create a handheld device.

"It can be an I-Spy type of game where someone would hold a handheld device like a flashlight, and as they shine it over an element in the room, something will be animated there."