Kristin Livdahl tweeted Sunday that her daughter asked Alexa for a challenge to try. The voice-controlled virtual assistant’s suggestion was alarming.

“Here’s something I found on the web,” Alexa responded. “According to ourcommunitynow.com: The challenge is simple: plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, then touch a penny to the exposed prongs.”

“I was actually right there in the room with her, and I kind of was so freaked out. I'm like, ‘No Alexa, no!’” Livdahl told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.

The penny challenge apparently started on TikTok in early 2020, prompting experts to issue warnings that it could result in electrocution, fires or other damage.

Livdahl said her daughter never attempted the challenge.

“[W]e had another good conversation about not trusting anything from the internet or Alexa,” the mom said in another tweet.

In a statement to media outlets, Amazon said it acted promptly to address the problem.

"Customer trust is at the center of everything we do and Alexa is designed to provide accurate, relevant, and helpful information to customers," an Amazon spokesperson said.

"As soon as we became aware of this error, we quickly fixed it, and will continue to advance our systems to help prevent similar responses in the future.”