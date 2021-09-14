Apple unveiled its latest line of devices Tuesday, including iPhone 13, which will include a more powerful chip, longer battery life and a “Cinematic Mode” for smart, high-quality video production.

The iPad Mini has been redesigned, borrowing some features from the iPad Air, including a USB-C port and power button with a fingerprint scanner for Touch ID

The tech giant previewed the new products at its Worldwide Developers Conference, which was held virtually.

The new iPhone, available in a 6.1-inch model and as a 5.4-inch Mini, has a similar design to its predecessor, although it now arranges its dual camera system diagonally. The notch on the brighter OLED screen is also 20% smaller.

Apple says the A15 Bionic chip makes the new iPhone up to 50% faster than the competition, up to 30% faster when it comes to graphics. The camera shoots at 12 megapixels. And the storage capacity starts at 128 megabytes and goes up to 512 MB.

A larger battery will give iPhone 13 up to 2.5 more hours of life than its predecessor, while iPhone 13 Mini will last up to 1.5 hours longer. Bigger batteries are also available in the Pro and Pro Max models.

For filmmakers, whether serious or aspiring, there’s a new Cinematic Mode, which automatically detects when the focus in a shot should move from the foreground to the background based on what is happening in the scene. (Don’t worry, there’s an option to lock the focus on a subject, too.)

IPhone 13 is being offered in five new colors: pink, blue, midnight, starlight and product red. The regular model starts at $799 and the Mini at $699. The release date is Sept. 24, but preorders can be placed beginning this Friday.

“We are so excited for iPhone 13 with all of its power and capability,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said. “We can't wait to see what our customers will do with it.”

The Pro models, which also have the A15 chip, are available in 6.1 and 6.7 inches — same as last year — and include three rear-facing cameras, including zoom, wide and ultrawide lenses. The Pro starts at $999 and the Pro Max at $1,099.

The company also announced: