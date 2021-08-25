A week after saying it would ban sexually explicit content from its platform starting in October, OnlyFans has backed down from the planned policy change.

The London-based company said in a tweet Wednesday: “Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard. We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators.”

An official communication to creators will be emailed shortly. — OnlyFans (@OnlyFans) August 25, 2021

OnlyFans said last week that it intended to prohibit its creators from posting content with sexually explicit conduct. Nude images that were consistent with the company’s policy still would have been allowed.

In a statement provided to Spectrum News, OnlyFans said, "The proposed October 1, 2021 changes are no longer required due to banking partners' assurances that OnlyFans can support all genres of creators."

The social media platform, which launched in 2016, allows creators to sell subscriptions for content such as photos and videos. While it’s also used by musicians, fitness instructors, chefs and others, it quickly became popular, too, among sex workers, who were upset about last week’s announcement.

One creator, who goes by the name HexxGirl, said on Twitter that she lost 500 subscribers since last week’s announcement that OnlyFans was banning sexually explicit content.

“This is my only source of income and your indecisiveness and poor communication has made models and subscribers scramble and caused chaos,” she wrote. “Give us a temporary fee reduction to help us if you are actually sorry.”

“Do you honestly think that this is going to bring everyone back? Bc you're wrong,” commented another creator, Seraphina Lane. “If you are thinking about returning to OF, think hard about that. They took our hard work, built their notoriety, and then threw us to the curb. No ty.”

Some said they were skeptical that OnlyFans would keep its word now.

But some applauded the policy reversal.

“Cheers, thanks for finding another way,” Jake Andrich, another content creator, wrote on Twitter.