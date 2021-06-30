UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — From age 12, Brooke Yoakam has aspired to be a problem-solver and to empower teenagers to be wise with their money.

What You Need To Know Brooke Yoakum won a competition for her app GiftPocket



GiftPocket is a one-of-a-kind smartphone app to manage gift cards



The 2020 Upper Arlington graduate founded the digital wallet app GiftPocket in 2014



She won $7,500 to help her grow the digital wallet app

The 2020 Upper Arlington graduate founded the digital wallet app GiftPocket in 2014 and after years of development and funding, the app is making its debut on Apple and Android platforms.

“I wanted to solve this gift card problem. I'd always go shopping with my friends and forget the gift card at home. And then my grandfather would always give me gift cards to stores I know I would never shop at and I wanted to solve it,” Yoakam said.

With GiftPocket, you can add gift cards on your phone, pay with them on the phone or online, send gift cards, as well as trade unwanted gift cards.

Yoakam, a rising sophomore at Boston College, recently took home top prize in a venture competition, winning $7,500 to help her grow the digital wallet app.

"I'm really excited to put that money into marketing and really continue to grow GiftPocket. What makes us different is how simple we make using gift cards and the exchange opportunity of GiftPocket,” she said.

GiftPocket has 4,000 users and continues to grow.

Although Yoakum will soon leave behind her teenage years, she has this advice for those young adults who are passionate about becoming entrepreneurs:

“You're so young, take advantage of this time to learn, make mistakes or maybe be in a successful entrepreneur. You know, just like me, think of a problem that you have, and think if you can solve it and go for it, and try it,” said Yoakam.

GiftPocket currently has 250 brands available on the app.

For more information, click here to visit the GiftPocket website.