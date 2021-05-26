Russia and Iran were the top purveyors of disinformation on Facebook from 2017-20 while the United States was the No. 1 target of foreign influence campaigns, according to a report released Wednesday by the social media giant.

The U.S. is the second-most targeted country for domestic disinformation campaigns, trailing only Myanmar



Facebook touted the strides it has made in rooting out misinformation but said more bad actors are getting involved and the influence campaigns are becoming more sophisticated

The report focuses on 150 coordinated inauthentic networks — in other words, those relying on fake users — that Facebook has removed. Russia accounted for 27 of them, while Iran was behind 23 of them, according to the report.

"Influence operations are not new, but over the past several years they have burst into global public consciousness," the report says. "These campaigns attempt to undermine trust in civic institutions and corrupt public debate by exploiting the same digital tools that have diversified the online public square and empowered critical discussions from Me Too to the Black Lives Matter movements."

The U.S. was targeted by 26 foreign networks, more than any other country. It was also the target of eight domestic networks, trailing only Myanmar (nine). About half of all the disinformation networks were domestic.

Facebook has been cracking down on disinformation since the 2016 U.S. presidential election, when U.S. intelligence concluded that Russia used the platform for a cyber-influence campaign aimed at helping Donald Trump win.

Facebook says it is is seeing a shift from high-volume disinformation campaigns to more targeted ones, which have been less effective.

The company touted the strides it has made in rooting out misinformation, but added that it has not eradicated the threat and that influence operations have evolved since 2016, as more bad actors get involved and the campaigns become more sophisticated. For example, some hide behind shady public relations firms or recruit unwitting activists or journalists to avoid detection and circumvent Facebook’s restrictions on posting political ads.

"IO (influence operations) really started out as an elite sport,” Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of security policy, told reporters. “We had a small group of nation states in particular that were using these techniques. But more and more we're seeing more people getting into the game.”

Gleicher added that the majority of threat actors are motivated by money, not politics.

"They're scammers, they're fraudsters, they're PR or marketing firms that are looking to make a business around deception,” he said.