A week after Twitter permanently suspended MyPillow founder and CEO Mike Lindell, the social media network has also banned his company’s account.

A Twitter spokesperson told Spectrum News it booted MyPillow’s account, which had nearly 46,000 followers, for violating its ban evasion policy, which prohibits “attempts to circumvent prior enforcement, including through the creation of new accounts.”

After his personal account was permanently suspended for violating Twitter’s civic integrity policy, Lindell, a close ally of former President Donald Trump who has repeated false claims about fraud in the presidential election, began tweeting under MyPillow’s account, attacking Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in the process.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported MyPillow during this time…..Jack Dorsey is trying to cancel me (Mike Lindell) out!" one tweet said. "We are extremely busy and hiring as fast as we can to handle all the shipping! Jack will be found out and should be put in prison when all is revealed!"

"I know you are tied to the election fraud!" Lindell alleged in another post directed at Dorsey. "You are so afraid of being found out! So many are looking forward to you being brought to justice!"

Dorsey has not been formally accused of any wrongdoing related to the election.

In a phone interview with Spectrum News, Lindell said of the ban from the platform: “I’m glad he [Dorsey] did that because it shows what they [social media companies] can do. We need to get rid of these monopolies like Facebook and Twitter that are canceling out people — cancel culture — taking away out freedom of speech. This is horrific what they’re doing."

"This is all about the election fraud," he claimed, without evidence. "It’s all going to come out. Just sit tight. It’ll be about four of five days now, and everyone will see it."

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Nearly all the legal challenges from Trump and his allies have been dismissed by judges, including two tossed by the Supreme Court.

The Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the National Association of State Election Directors described the election as "the most secure in American history. And before resigning in December, Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department found no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could have changed the outcome of the election.

Congress voted to certify Joe Biden’s win in the Electoral College on Jan. 6, and Biden was inaugurated two weeks later.

Dominion Voting Systems has threatened Lindell with a possible defamation lawsuit for claiming their voting machines were used to commit election fraud. When Lindell met with Trump at the White House on Jan. 15, he was photographed holding notes that contained the words “martial law if necessary.”

A number of retailers have recently said they are removing MyPillow products from their stores, including Bed Bath and Beyond, Kohl’s and JCPenney, although cited declining sales, not Lindell’s political views, as the reason. Lindell said Tuesday that Mattress Firm has joined the growing list of stores dropping his products.