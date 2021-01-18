Just days after Parler CEO’s said the social media app might never return, he now says it’s on track to be relaunched before the end of January.

What You Need To Know Parler CEO John Matze told Fox News on Sunday night that he's “confident that by the end of the month, we’ll be back up”



The social media app, popular among conservatives, was booted from Amazon Web Services last week over concerns about posts that incited violence



Matze told Fox that Parler was able to retrieve its content from Amazon and can now rebuild

In an interview Sunday night with Fox News, John Matze said he’s “confident that by the end of the month, we’ll be back up.”

The app is popular with conservatives because of its hands-off approach to content moderation. But that also has drawn sharp criticism from other tech companies, especially in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot by supporters of President Donald Trump.

Amazon Web Services, Parler’s web host, booted the site, saying it had found 98 posts “that clearly encourage and incite violence” and said the platform “poses a very real risk to public safety.” The site went offline Jan. 11. Parler has sued Amazon alleging an antitrust violation and breach of contract.

Apple and Google also removed Parler from their app download stores over concerns that the platform was being used to organize violence and illegal activity.

Parler was back online Sunday, but only with a static page. Matze told Fox that Parler was able to retrieve its content from Amazon and can now rebuild.

In an interview with Reuters last week, Matze cast doubt on whether the app would ever return. “It could be never,” he said. “We don’t know yet.”

After the article was published, the CEO backtracked, saying, “It may take days, it may take weeks, but Parler will return and when we do we will be stronger.”

Matze told Fox his earlier comments were made out of frustration.

The Parler homepage now includes a post from Matze saying, “Hello world, is this thing on?”

It also includes a separate message: “Now seems like the right time to remind you all — both lovers and haters — why we started this platform. We believe privacy is paramount and free speech essential, especially on social media. Our aim has always been to provide a nonpartisan public square where individuals can enjoy and exercise their rights to both.

“We will resolve any challenge before us and plan to welcome all of you back soon. We will not let civil discourse perish!”

Parler gained in popularity after the presidential election, fueled largely by conservatives fed up with Twitter’s and Facebook’s practice of placing disclaimers on misleading posts, namely those from President Trump. Amazon pulled the plug on Parler just days after Facebook and Instagram temporarily suspended Trump and Twitter permanently banned the president.